Malloy selling Stamford home for $1.5 million

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and his wife, Cathy, have put their Stamford home up for sale for nearly $1.5 million.

The Advocate of Stamford reports the Malloys put the 2,900-square-foot converted carriage barn on the market earlier this month.

The couple bought the structure in 1998 and renovated it into a four-bedroom luxury home. After they moved to the governor's mansion in Hartford in 2011 after Malloy was elected, they put the home up for sale for $1.8 million but it didn't sell. They lowered the price to $1.6 million, but it still didn't sell and they took it off the market.

Malloy hasn't announced if he will run for re-election next year. It's not clear where the Malloys would live if he doesn't run or loses the election.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.