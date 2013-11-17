Jury selection to start in triple murder case

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a man accused in the 2005 killings of three people in Bridgeport in an alleged drug turf dispute.

The prosecution and defense in the case of 31-year-old Efrain Johnson are scheduled to start picking jurors Monday in Bridgeport Superior Court. The trial is expected to begin Dec. 4.

Authorities say Johnson and three other men took part in the killings of 43-year-old Tina Johnson, 40-year-old James Reid and 54-year-old Basil Williams, who were beaten with baseball bats and found bound with duct tape in Tina Johnson's apartment.

Prosecutors say Tina Johnson was selling crack cocaine in the drug turf of Efrain Johnson's co-defendant, Azibo Aquart, without Aquart's permission. Aquart was sentenced to death in federal court for the killings.

