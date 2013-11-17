New aviation center opening for Connecticut Guard

The Connecticut National Guard opened a new, $34 million center to consolidate its Army aviation units.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday in Windsor Locks.

The 120,000-square-foot facility has classrooms, offices and training simulators.

Officials say hundreds of soldiers currently assigned to the Enfield Armory and Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks will relocate to the new facility.

National Guard officials say it will help them prepare for missions at home and overseas.

