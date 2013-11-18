Blue Earth Compost: Food Scrap Pick-up Service

Getting started with Blue Earth's residential services is simple.

They provide you with a compost pail and lid and you start filling it with organic scraps and compostable materials. Once a week, leave your pail outside on your doorstep, porch or anywhere you choose as long as it is a spot that is clearly visible from the street or sidewalk. They will arrive by bicycle or automobile to empty your pail and deliver the contents to Harvest New England.



They are offering a 2 WEEK FREE trial, so if you're interested, Click here for more information!