Asian Lettuce Wraps with Christine Ieronimo

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

1 lb ground pork

1- 1 1/2 cups shredded napa cabbage

1/2 cup diced scallions

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 tablespoon fish oil

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 cup cooked rice (can use any)

1 head lettuce, Boston bib, Iceberg or romaine

Directions:

Cook pork on stove top.

After completely cooked, take off heat.

Add srirachi, fish oil, hoisin sauce and brown sugar.

Mix in scallions, cabbage and rice.

Use the lettuce leaves as wraps folding them around a scoop of the pork mixture.

May secure with toothpicks.

Serve and enjoy!



