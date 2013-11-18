California man says Google Maps image shows slain son

A San Francisco Bay Area man wants Google Maps to remove a satellite image that shows the body of his 14-year-old son, who was shot and killed in 2009

Richard Barrea told KTVU-TV over the weekend that he became aware of the image of his son Kevin earlier in the week. He said he wants Google Inc. to take down the image out of respect for his son, but it wasn't clear whether he had asked Google directly to take it down.

"When I see this image, that's still like that happened yesterday," Barrera told the news station Sunday. "And that brings me back to a lot of memories."

The image shows what appears to be a body on the ground near a rail line with several other people, presumably investigators, and what looks like a police car nearby. It was visible on Google's website Monday.

Kevin's body was found on a path near railroad tracks that separate North Richmond from San Pablo on Aug. 15, 2009. His slaying remains unsolved.

Police believe Kevin was killed in the same spot the night before his body was found, said Richmond police Sgt. Nicole Abetkov. They have not established a motive for the slaying or identified any suspects.

An email to Google from The Associated Press was not immediately returned. The company says most of the satellite data it acquires is about one to three years old, although it tries to update it regularly.

Google Maps also provides a street view function that allows people to tour areas as someone passing through them would. Street View displays images that have been gathered by Google using cameras mounted on cars, tricycles and even snowmobiles.

Some of the images have raised privacy concerns, though Google says its technology automatically blurs license plates and people's faces. It also allows users to report concerns about the images.

There is, however, no similar reporting feature for satellite imagery, according to Google.