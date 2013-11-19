2 vie for medical marijuana backing in Norwich

Two developers are competing for state approval to build a medical marijuana production plant in Norwich.

Nascent Sciences in Bloomfield and David Kimmel of Montebello, N.Y., have applied for one of several production licenses expected to be approved by state regulators in the next few months.

Mayor Peter Nystrom says he's received four proposals for production facilities and two are moving forward in the application process.

The mayor says such an operation could bring more than $1 million in revenue in utility sales. The city owns Norwich Public Utilities.

Statewide, 21 applications for Connecticut's dispensary license and 16 applications for the producers' license have been submitted to the Department of Consumer Protection as of Friday.

The producers will be allowed only to cultivate and manufacture products containing marijuana, selling them for wholesale purposes.

