Twice Baked Twins with Stuffing Bundt Cake

Bundt Pan Stuffing and Glaze

Ingredients:



1-inch bread cubes, garlic ciabatta (1 1/2 pound loaf)

4 tablespoons butter

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

2-3 leeks, washed & chopped

3 stalks-diced celery

2 peeled, cored apples

salt & pepper to taste

1 pound sweet or spicy sausage, casings removed

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup dried craisins





Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Place the bread cubes in a single layer on a sheet pan and bake for 7 minutes. Raise the oven temperature to 350 degrees F. Remove the bread cubes to a very large bowl. Meanwhile, in a large saute pan, melt the butter and oil and add the leeks, celery, apples, salt and pepper. Saute over medium heat for 10 minutes, until the vegetables are softened. Add to the bread cubes. In the same saute pan, cook the sausage over medium heat for about 10 minutes, until browned and cooked through, breaking up the sausage with a fork while cooking. Add to the bread cubes and vegetables. Add the cream and the craisins to the mixture, mix well, and pour into prepared bundt pan. ( I used Pam cooking spray). Press mixture firmly into pan. Bake for 20 -25 minutes until browned on top and hot in the middle. (insert knife into middle of stuffing and touch the blade to see if hot inside. Cool 10 -5 minutes in pan. Loosen the sides of the stuffing from the pan by sliding the blade of the knife between the stuffing and the pan. Place serving piece over bundt pan and turn it over. Tap pan to loosen. Good Luck! Serve warm.

Cranberry Glaze

Ingredients:

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 -3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 (16 ounce) can jellied cranberry sauce





Directions:



Mix together the orange juice, brown sugar, and cranberry sauce in a saucepan, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook, stirring frequently, until the cranberry sauce is melted and the glaze is hot and bubbling, about 10 minutes. Spoon over bundt stuffing and let it drip over sides as if glazinga cake.