Search at site where remains were found in New Britain

The remains of three women were located in a wooded area near the New Britain/Farmington line six years ago. On Tuesday, officers and recruits returned to the space to search for more clues to solve the cases.



The remains of Joyvaline Martinez, Diane Cusack and one still unidentified woman were located behind a Subway restaurant in the 500 block of Hartford Road in New Britain in 2007.

Police have returned to the area four times over the past couple of years in an effort to find more clues. Investigators said they feel they're on the verge of breaking the cases wide open.

A team of New Britain officers along with New Britain Police Academy Session No. 10 recruits were out in full force on Tuesday as they trudged through the dry woods in the cold to find more information out about an ongoing investigation.

"We're picking at the case and just don't want to let it go," said New Britain Police Lt. Jeanette Saccente.

The discovery of skulls and more than 100 bones helped police with the cold cases of Cusack and Martinez. Investigators are now trying to determine how the remains got in the wooded area off Route 9 and who put them there.

"We're doing this for the family and also for us to help further our investigation," Saccente said.



New Britain police said they felt there was no better time than Tuesday to revisit this case because they had the assistance of 29 new recruits.

Saccente said the "extra eyes, extra hands" helped with the investigation and allowed the recruits and officers to get some hands-on experience.

"We're hoping with their help along with the detective division. We can find something that furthers this case," Saccente said.

Police said they want to make a point to search the area every few years because new items always seem to come to light when the weather changes.

"The thaw, the rain, the earth tends to move," Saccente said. "We're hoping with these shifts, things will be uncovered."

During a seven-hour search, police said "no additional remains or items of evidentiary value" were found.



If you know anything about these cases, you are urged to call New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3131 or 860-826-3133. People can leave a tip on the community tip line at 860-826-3199 or by clicking here. All tips will be kept confidential and anonymous.



