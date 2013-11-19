Second Torrington player sentenced in sex assault

A second former Torrington High School football player has been sentenced to prison for his role in the sexual assaults of two 13-year-olds, who were later harassed on social media for bringing charges.

Eighteen-year-old Joan Toribio was sentenced in Litchfield Superior Court Tuesday to nine months in prison. He pleaded guilty in September to second-degree sexual assault under a deal with prosecutors.

Co-defendant Edgar Gonzalez, the football team's most valuable player a year ago, is serving a six-year sentence.

Authorities say the victims and players knew one another, and the girls had sneaked out of their homes at 3 a.m. to visit Toribio's home.

State law prohibits sexual encounters between a 13-year-old and anyone more than three years older. Prosecutors say that in Gonzalez's case, there was no consent.

