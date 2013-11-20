Recipe of the Week: Reindeer Droppings

REINDEER DROPPINGS
Ingredients
· 9 cups Chex cereal (Chocolate, Rice, Corn, Wheat or a combination thereof)
· 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
· 1/2 cup peanut butter
· 1/4 cup butter or margarine
· 1 teaspoon vanilla
· 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
Measure cereal into a large bowl and set aside. In a microwavable bowl, combine chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter and microwave uncovered on High for 1 minute; then stir. Microwave for an additional 30 seconds or until mixture can be stirred smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Pour into resealable food-storage plastic bag and add powdered sugar. Seal bag; shake until well coated. Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in airtight container in refrigerator.
