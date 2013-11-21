Conn. panel resurrecting juvenile sentencing bill

The Connecticut Sentencing Commission is resurrecting a proposal to change the state's sentencing laws for individuals serving life sentences without chance of parole for serious crimes they committed when they were under age 18.

The panel has scheduled a public hearing on Thursday at the Legislative Office Building to discuss the proposed legislation, which got held up during last year's legislative session and died.

The legislation would have given these so-called "juvenile lifers" an opportunity for a parole hearing. Proponents said the change is needed to comply with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that determined such juvenile sentences are unconstitutional.

On Thursday, the commission is also expected to hear testimony on two other proposals concerning drug free zones and certificates of rehabilitation for people who have committed felonies.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.