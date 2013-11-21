Extended Hours at the CT Science Center

The Connecticut Science Center's upcoming hours:



Closed on Thanksgiving

Extended Hours: November 29 & 30: 10AM - 8PM

Black Friday Deals all weekend long!

Kicking off the "Season of Science" Thanksgiving Weekend *new LIVE Science programs and extended hours Friday and Saturday until 8PM, Free ticket to Lake Compounce Holiday Lights to the first 100 visitors each day. Bring your out of town guests!







NORMAL HOURS OF OPERATION:

Open Tuesday - Sunday: 10AM - 5PM

The Bodies Revealed is still running now through January 5th!