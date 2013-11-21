Braised Short-Ribs in Acorn Squash with Big Y



Both of these items can be made one to two days ahead. When ready to serve just heat the squash and the ribs and serve.

For the Acorn squash:

Ingredients:

1 medium sized Acorn squash, stemmed, cut in half lengthwise, and seeded

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a cutting board with a sturdy cook's knife, remove the stem (if there is one) from the top of the squash. Lay the squash on its side and press the blade into the squash so you are aligned to cut two even halves and carefully push the knife down through the squash. Scoop out the seeds. Season with salt and pepper and place, cut side down, on a baking sheet. Roast for 10 to 12 minutes, until soft. To test for doneness, turn them over and poke with a fork. The fork should go in easily.

For the Ribs:

Ingredients:

4 slices Big Y thick cut bacon

6 pieces or about 2.5 lbs. beef short ribs

salt and fresh ground black pepper as needed

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, diced small

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. Big Y all-purpose flour

28 oz Big Y beef broth

6 springs of thyme, leaves picked from stems

1 sprig of rosemary, leaves picked from stems and finely chopped

1 bay leaf

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a heavy Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until the fat is rendered out and the bacon is cooked, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon. Remove the cooked bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside, leaving the fat in the pan. Season the beef short ribs generously with salt and fresh ground black pepper. Turn the heat up to medium-high and brown the short ribs well on all sides. Remove the short ribs and set aside. Add the onions and carrots. Reduce the heat to medium and sauté for about 5 minutes until the carrots have browned a bit and the onions soften. Add the garlic and sauté for 2 minutes more being careful not to get too much color on the garlic. As you stir the vegetables, try to get the browned bits from the bottom of the Dutch oven. Add flour and stir until combined and cook for two minutes. Add the beef broth, thyme, bay leaf, beef short ribs, and 1/2 tsp. of salt.

When the liquid returns to a simmer, cover tightly and place in the oven. Braise for 2 hours. Carefully remove the lid and test for doneness - the meat should be fork tender. If done, remove from the oven. Let rest covered for 15 minutes. Remove and discard the bay leaf. Skim off any excess fat from the top, taste for seasoning. Serve short ribs in the heated acorn squash with some of the sauce.

Serves two people.



