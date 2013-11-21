Reward offered for information on cat shooting

A reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting a cat.

Oreo was found in Beacon Falls after being shot. The cat was found by its owner and brought to Vets Specialist of Connecticut in West Hartford.

The surgery, according to Animal Friends of Connecticut, was "very expensive."

However, a $500 reward is being offered.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Animal Friends of Connecticut at 860-827-0381.

