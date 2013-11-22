Teen football star accused in deadly Bloomfield stabbing

The following photo of Tarence Mitchell was provided by the Bloomfield Police Department.

A 27-year-old Bloomfield man is dead, and an 18-year-old football star is now behind bars, accused of stabbing him several times.

Explosive information details in court documents show the two had been in a relationship in the past. The documents said the suspect was trying to move on, and the victim wouldn't let it go.

Tarence Mitchell, Bloomfield High School's football captain stood scared before a judge Friday, accused in the fatal stabbing of Ronald Taylor, Jr.

Police said Mitchell stabbed Taylor five times with a steak knife, and left the utensil in Taylor's back before he managed to pull it out on his own and later dying from his injuries.

At first, investigators said Mitchell lied and said the two were attacked by two unidentified black men wearing hoodies. Mitchell later confessed to the crime, according to documents.

Taylor's family is trying to stay strong.

"We're really grieving over my cousin," Jackie Harris said. "My aunt can't even focus. He's the baby out of three kids."

"It's indescribable and heartbreaking," Mitchell's mother, Tyra Smith said. "My son's a good kid. He's never been in trouble before. I send my deepest condolences to the victim's family. My son's not a murderer."

Court papers revealed Mitchell admitted to police that Taylor gave him pot and alcohol over the past two years, and that they had a sexual relationship, but when Mitchell tried to end it at the end of last year, "Taylor posted a picture of him on Facebook that included a blog of bad things about him, including him being a Bloomfield gay football star," the court documents said.

Mitchell also told investigators that Taylor threatened to report the photo, that Taylor would have outbursts and get jealous when he texted girls, and earlier this week even threatened him with a sword.

On Thursday, court documents said Taylor texted Mitchell inviting himself over, then announcing it wasn't going to end well. Mitchell, police said, felt threatened and put a knife in his pants pocket so he could defend himself if Taylor did anything outrageous.

The documents said that after Taylor hit him in the face, he stabbed him three times in Taylor's car before he started running and Mitchell chased him.

Mitchell's uncle said he's not violent and has never carried a weapon.

"It's not in his nature," Lajuane McCray said. "Something had to create this, intimidating, bullying, harassing and threatening. You never know when a person is going to hit their limit after being pushed around."

Mitchell is being held on $1M bond.

