600-thousand baby monitors recalled after 2 deaths

Angelcare Monitors Inc. is voluntarily recalling 600,000 baby monitors following the death of two infants due to strangulation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that a cord attached to the sensor pad, which is placed under the crib mattress to monitor movement, poses a strangulation risk if the child pulls the cord into the crib.

Two infants have died from cord strangulation deaths with this product and two more have reportedly been entangled, but not fatally.

The Angelcare Movement and Sound Monitors with Sensor Pads were sold between 1999 and 2013 for between $100 and $300 at a number of U.S. retailers, including Babies R Us, Toys R Us, Burlington Coat Factory, Meijer, Sears, Walmart, Amazon.com, Target.com, Overstock.com and nearly 70 small baby specialty stores

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company for a repair kit.

The recall involves all versions of Angelcare sensor monitors including model numbers: AC1100, AC201, AC300, AC401 AC601 and 49255 that did not include rigid cord covers. The model number is located on the back of the nursery monitor unit.

Angelcare, based in Canada, is providing consumers with a repair kit that includes rigid protective cord covers, through which the sensor pad cords can be threaded, as well as a new electric cord warning label and revised instructions.

The CPSC said that industrywide there have been eight reports of strangulation in baby monitor cords since 2002.

For more information on the recall or how to order a repair kit visit Angelcare's website here or call them at (855)355-2643.

