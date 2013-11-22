Black Friday Deals with The Crazy Coupon Chick

**Coupon inserts- 2 inserts this weekend! 1 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum :)

Retail:

Kmart.com will be selling their door buster Black Friday deals this Sunday Nov 24th for Shop your Way Members starting at midnight!

Today only (Fri Nov 22nd) Walmart will match select Black Friday offers from Target, Toys R Us and Best Buy. The pre black Friday savings event starts at 8 am in stores and online!

Drug Stores:

Both CVS and Walgreens will be running 2 different sales flyers for the week. One that runs from Sunday through Wednesday and the other will run from Thursday through Saturday. There are pages upon pages of free deals.

Rite Aid also has a large list of freebies as well for the entire week.

Please visit YesWeCoupon.com for all of the freebies.