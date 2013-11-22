Cooking with the Letter J with Boddler Bites - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Cooking with the Letter J with Boddler Bites

Visit Boddler Bites for more healthy recipes the family will love!

 

Letter J

Delicious Dried Fruit Jam

1 cup dried fruit

¼ cup water

2 teaspoons local honey

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Puree all ingredients in a food processor until smooth.  Spread on toast, crackers or even on a grilled cheese sandwich!

 

Jicama fries

1 medium jicama (peeled and sliced into fries)

½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon chili powder

Pinch of sea salt

Squirt of fresh lime

Toss all ingredients in bowl and enjoy! (Refrigerate leftovers, if there are any)!

 