Cooking with the Letter J with Boddler Bites

Delicious Dried Fruit Jam
1 cup dried fruit
¼ cup water
2 teaspoons local honey
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Puree all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Spread on toast, crackers or even on a grilled cheese sandwich!
Jicama fries
1 medium jicama (peeled and sliced into fries)
½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon chili powder
Pinch of sea salt
Squirt of fresh lime
Toss all ingredients in bowl and enjoy! (Refrigerate leftovers, if there are any)!