Guilty plea by ex-Waterbury officer on tax charges

A former Waterbury detective has pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to an investigation into a Woodbury tax preparer.

Robert Liquindoli was indicted last December on charges that he obstructed the Internal Revenue Service in an investigation into false tax returns.

Authorities said Liquindoli told IRS agents in 2011 he had a receipt in a safe at his home proving the deduction he took in 2008 was legitimate. Federal authorities say he knew the receipt didn't exist.

Federal authorities say he again lied to agents about supporting documents to back up tax deductions and trying to obtain false documents making it appear as if the deductions were legitimate.

Liquindoli admitted he took illegal deductions in 2007 and 2008.