Newtown First Selectwoman calls for release of 911 tapes

Newtown First Selectwoman Pat Llodra has called on state prosecutors to release recordings of 911 calls from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.

She told Hearst Connecticut Newspapers that releasing the recordings will end leaks to media outlets that she says are painful to family members and Newtown officials. She compared the leaks to Chinese water torture.

The state's Freedom of Information Commission ruled in September that the recordings from Dec. 14 should be provided to The Associated Press, but a prosecutor asked for a stay while he appeals that order. A Superior Court judge said Nov. 8 he wants to hear the 911 recordings before ruling whether they can remain secret.

A hearing is set for Monday on whether the recordings can be sealed so he can access and hear them.

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com

