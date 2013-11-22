Sandy Hook report fails to determine shooting motive

The report into the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School last December has been released.

The report released Monday afternoon into the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown has failed to identify a motive for the attack.

According to the report, Adam Lanza, 20, acted alone and was solely responsible for the horrific events of that day. In addition, the report said, "Unless additional and at this time unanticipated evidence is developed, there will be no state criminal prosecution as a result of the crimes."

On the morning of Dec. 14, 2012, Lanza, who was heavily armed, shot his way into the locked building with a Bushmaster Model XM15-E2s rifle. At that point, the report said, Lanza shot and killed the principal and school psychologist in the north hallway of the school. The report said they were responding to the sound of gunfire when they were both shot and killed.

"Caller is indicating she thinks there's someone shooting in the building," according to the 911 call.



The report said Lanza also shot and injured two other staff members who were in the hallway before heading back into the main office. The report said Lanza didn't see the people hiding inside, and returned to the hallway.

After leaving the office, the investigation showed Lanza then walked down the hallway and entered first-grade classroom 8 and first-grade classroom 10.

Officials said they do not know what order Lanza walked into the rooms.

He then killed 15 children and their teacher in classroom 8 and five children and their teacher in classroom 10.

The investigation showed that all of the killings were done with the Bushmaster rifle.

At that point, the report showed, Lanza killed himself with a Glock 20, 10mm pistol in classroom 10. The report said the Bushmaster was found in the same classroom as Lanza's body and all of the shell casings recovered from inside the school came from that weapon. The Glock that was also next to his body was determined to be the one Lanza used to shoot himself.

The report showed Lanza also had a Sig Sauer P226, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol on him, but there was no evidence that the weapon had been fired. An Izhmash Saiga-12, 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun was found in Lanza's car, which was parked in front of the building. The report showed that the weapon had not been fired.

At Lanza's home, where his mother, Nancy Lanza, was found dead, a Savage Mark II rifle was discovered and four bullets were found during the autopsy of Nancy Lanza.

All of the firearms were legally bought by Nancy Lanza, the report said. All of the different ammunition types that were found were also bought by her and there was no evidence to show anyone else had purchased ammunition.

Even though Adam Lanza lived with his mother, the report stated he hadn't interacted with her directly in months and communicated only by email.

"The shooter disliked birthdays, Christmas and holidays. He would not allow his mother to put up a Christmas tree. The mother explained it by saying the shooter had no emotions or feelings," the report stated.

However, a Christmas check from his mom to buy a new gun was also located by investigators.



In Adam Lanza's room, found on his computers hard drive were videos showing suicide by gunshot. There were images of Lanza holding a handgun to his head and a dramatization of children being shot.

People have been questioning the police department's response to the shooting and information on how the department responded after getting word of the shooting was included in the report.

Adam Lanza also had a large amount of materials on the Columbine shootings and other mass murders. He had materials advocating for rights of pedophiles and a spreadsheet listing mass murders by name.

The report stated investigators found the video games Left for Dead, Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto in Adam Lanza's room.

Adam Lanza loved the video game Dance, Dance, Revolution and often went to a local theater with a version in the lobby. He played almost every Friday through Sunday for four to 10 hours at a time.

Investigators said Adam Lanza, who attended Sandy Hook School from first through fifth grade, said he loved the school and liked to go there. He never told anyone or indicated of the violence he was about to unleash there.

"It's in spite of the fact that the hard drive hasn't been examined yet that the case has been closed," said Peter Valentin, who is a UNH Forensic Science professor and retired state trooper. "Under normal circumstances when you have that piece of information yet to be understood, you would hold out the possibility that more could be coming."

Both his mother and father indicated Adam Lanza had been bullied growing up, but some teachers and peers contradicted those reports.

According to the report released Monday, the police response began at 9:35:39 a.m. when the first 911 call was received by the Newtown Police Department. The report said as soon as the call was made, the police response began, and it took less than four minutes for police to arrive at the school.

The report said it was fewer than five minutes and one minute after the arrival of the first police officer that Lanza killed himself.

It was fewer than six minutes from the time the first police officer arrived at Sandy Hook Elementary School to the time the first officer entered the building.

In less than 11 minutes, Lanza had shot and killed 20 children and six adults.

"My thoughts today are with the people who lost a loved one at Sandy Hook Elementary School, as they have been nearly every day since the tragedy," Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement on Monday afternoon. "The release of this report will no doubt be difficult on them. But if there is one thing that I believe we must do, it's that we must honor the lives that were lost by taking steps to protect ourselves from another horror like this. I hope that the information in this summary and in the supporting documents that will be released by the State Police takes us closer to that goal."

The biggest question that remains is, why?

"Unfortunately," the report said, "that question may never be answered conclusively, despite the collection of extensive background information on the shooter through a multitude of interviews and other sources."

The report concluded that it was clear that Adam Lanza planned all of his horrific actions, including killing himself, but it may never be known why he did it or why he targeted Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The report speaks of the initial reports of a second shooter. Police initially saw what turned out to be a parent running with a cell phone outside the school and also found two zip-up sweat jackets outside Adam Lanza's car.

They're confident now that Adam Lanza conspired and carried out the Sandy Hook attack on his own.

The state's attorney mentions how difficult this report must be for the families and others involved. He thanked those who acted heroically inside the school, saying many lives were saved.

"My thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the 26 victims and the entire Newtown community; all have remained resilient and resolute in the face of unspeakable tragedy," U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, said in a statement Monday afternoon. "My hope is that this report adds momentum to the push to prevent gun violence and that it provides the families with some closure in the wake of their tremendous loss."

The Newtown community, for the second time, now faces a difficult time in the coming weeks with the release of this detailed report on the shooting investigation and with the one-year anniversary of the incident.

Newtown First Selectwoman Pat Llodra said people should quietly mark the day by coming together and supporting local businesses.

The report released Monday was just the summary of the full report expected to be thousands of pages long. That report is expected to be released early next year.

