Sandy Hook report provides some insight into killer's mind

The report into the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School last December has been released.

A report was released Monday afternoon into the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

A report was released Monday afternoon into the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.On Dec. 14, a gunman killed 20 children and six adults on Dec. 14In the Sandy Hook Report, police

A judge has ordered the release of the 911 recordings from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, but the tapes will not be immediately unsealed.

A judge has ordered the release of the 911 recordings from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, but the tapes will not be immediately unsealed. The state's Freedom of Information Commission ruled

A summary on the report describing the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School where 20 children and six adults lost their lives on Dec. 14 is expected to be released Monday afternoon.The 40-page document

For the families who lost loved ones inside Sandy Hook Elementary School last December, the release of the shooting investigation report is heart-wrenching and the details are chilling, and while it provides some insight into the killer, no clear answer as to why he did it was revealed.

The report, which is 48 pages in all, provides some insight into the mind of 20-year-old Adam Lanza. He's described as a loner, fascinated with guns, violent video games and mass shootings.

The public may never know why Lanza chose to shoot his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, but his evil deed will be known forever.

Inside the home he shared with his mother, Nancy, police said Lanza had a number of violent video games and weapons, including a Christmas check from his mother to purchase a new gun for his arsenal.

In addition to the video games, investigators also found a computer game, School Shooting, in which the player walks into classrooms and kills as many students as possible.

Yet despite having "significant mental health issues" and an unusual fascination with mass shootings and firearms, Lanza never showed any aggressive or threatening tendencies, the report said.

He was diagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome in 2005, and those who knew him said that's when he became more of a loner. In fact, while he lived with his mother, he would only communicate with her via email and wouldn't let anyone into his room. He even put black coverings across his windows.

No one could see in, and no one could see out.

The report also said he detested holidays and birthdays.

On Dec. 14, Lanza shot his mother multiple times while she was in her bed before driving five miles to Sandy Hook, shooting his way through the glass and killing 20 children and six adults.

He shot himself in the head just one minute after the first police officer arrived at the school.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

