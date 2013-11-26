Prudence and Pumpkin Pie Toppings

Toppings for Pumpkin Pie

Nut Brittle Brûlé

Enough topping for a large pie - Shoprite's Gourment Farmers Market Pie

Ingredients:

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon cold butter

1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Directions:

Combine the butter and sugar in bowl. With the fingers or the tines of a fork, mash the ingredients together. Mix in the chopped pecans. Sprinkle the pecan mixture over the top of a cold pumpkin pie. Place the pie on a sheet tray underneath the broiler.

Watch carefully so the top melts and caramelizes but doesn't burn. Rotate the pie ever few seconds. It should take about 3- 5 minutes. Serve while the topping is hot and crusty or it will soften.

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Ganache (Peanut Butter Cup topping)

Enough topping for a large pie - Shoprite's Gourment Farmers Market Pie

Ingredients:

1/2 cup creamy (no stir) peanut butter at room temperature

6 ounces (3/4 cup) chopped chocolate or chocolate chips

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons chopped peanuts or peanut butter morsels (optional)

Directions:

Spread the peanut butter over the top of the pie almost up to the pastry edge (leave 1/4" empty). In a small saucepan bring the cream to a boil. Place the chocolate chips in a bowl and pour the hot cream over it. Whisk for a minute or until blended and the chips are melted. Pour the hot chocolate over the peanut butter layer and smooth out with a spatula. Top with the chopped peanuts or peanut butter morsels. Refrigerate until serving taking it out to room temperature 10 minutes before serving.