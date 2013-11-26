Family, friends remember Olivia Rose Engel

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, where on Dec. 14, 2012, 20 children and six adults lost their lives, Eyewitness News will share a little about each person's life and how their families are honoring their legacies.

If pictures could talk, they'd tell you that 6-year-old Olivia Rose Engel was a girl who was always happy and always had a smile on her face.

Her family said Olivia loved to laugh and loved to be on stage. She played a role in the musical Hairspray before she died, and the day she was killed, she was set to play an angel at her church that night.

Olivia was a daughter to her parents Shannon and Brian, but an even bigger role she played was being a big sister. Her family has a photo of her kissing her little brother not long after he was born, and from the looks of it, as they continued to grow up they were the best of buds.

Over the summer, a playground was dedicated to the lives lost inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in New Jersey. A total of 26 memorials are being dedicated to the lives lost in the Sandy Hook school shooting on Dec. 14.

Olivia's was the seventh to be completed, and her parents showed up the day the work was done.

Shannon Engel spoke of her daughter.

"We are so honored to have Olivia's memory live on in such a special way," she said. "On the beach and the sand and in the sun, a place Olivia would have loved."

Being outside on the water, Olivia loved being on her family's boat, and from the playground you can see her favorite colors – purple and blue.

She also loved dragonflies.

If you would like to make a donation in Olivia's memory, the family asks you do so by supporting Newtown's Park and Bark Dog Park by clicking here.

To check out The Sandy Ground: Where Angels Play, click here.

