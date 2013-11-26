Lawyer for Connecticut woman shot in DC seeks US probe

A lawyer for a Connecticut woman killed by police after a car chase outside the U.S. Capitol is requesting a Justice Department investigation.

Attorney Eric Sanders says in a letter that he believes officers who shot Miriam Carey mishandled the encounter and should be criminally prosecuted.

Police have said Carey tried to ram her car into a White House barrier on Oct. 3, then led officers on a chase that ended with her being killed near the Capitol. Authorities say officers with the Capitol Police and the Secret Service fired shots.

Police records show Carey previously told police that government cameras kept her under surveillance and that President Barack Obama communicated with her.

The D.C. police department is investigating the use of force, which is standard protocol for police-involved shootings.

