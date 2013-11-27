Recipe of the Week: Apple Cake

Apple Cake

Ingredients:

Fresh Fruit, sliced if large (I used two Rome apples)

Package yellow cake mix

Stick of butter

vanilla ice cream for topping

Directions:

-Layer your apple slices (or other fruit) at the bottom of a pan that has been coated with non-stick spray.

-Sprinkle on boxed cake mix.

-Melt an entire stick of butter.

-Pour butter over the fruit and dry cake mix.

Edit: Usually, I've found that the butter and the moisture from the fruit is enough to soak into the dry mix and create a nice cooked crust. If, however, when cooking, you find that some of your cake mix still looks powdery, you can try sprinkling a few tablespoons of water over those areas to ensure thorough cooking. You could also do this preemtively at this point when you've poured the butter over the dry cake mix.

-Bake at 350* for approximately 35-45 minutes -- it's done when it is nice and bubbly.

-topped with a little vanilla ice cream.

