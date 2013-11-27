Recipe of the Week: Apple Cake

Apple Cake
Ingredients:
Fresh Fruit, sliced if large (I used two Rome apples)
Package yellow cake mix
Stick of butter
vanilla ice cream for topping
Directions:
-Layer your apple slices (or other fruit) at the bottom of a pan that has been coated with non-stick spray.
-Sprinkle on boxed cake mix.
-Melt an entire stick of butter.
-Pour butter over the fruit and dry cake mix.
Edit: Usually, I've found that the butter and the moisture from the fruit is enough to soak into the dry mix and create a nice cooked crust. If, however, when cooking, you find that some of your cake mix still looks powdery, you can try sprinkling a few tablespoons of water over those areas to ensure thorough cooking. You could also do this preemtively at this point when you've poured the butter over the dry cake mix.
-Bake at 350* for approximately 35-45 minutes -- it's done when it is nice and bubbly.
-topped with a little vanilla ice cream.
