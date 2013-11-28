Stores open early for holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day

Several retailers opened their doors Thanksgiving Day and some of the stores before the turkey was even in the oven.

Stores continue to push their opening times earlier and earlier, and this year two major retailers opened their doors on Thanksgiving morning.

Kmart opened its doors at locations as early as 6 a.m. Thursday, and shoppers could be found waiting outside the Cromwell location looking for a bargain.

Eyewitness News was at the Kmart location in Cromwell where dozens of shoppers waiting for the doors to open.



"Everyone is getting along great," said one of the shoppers. "We're all talking about what we're here for."



Old Navy also opened before the big meal. The clothing franchise opened more than 900 stores nationwide at 9 a.m.

After the Thanksgiving feast, several retailers will be opening their doors to eager shoppers.

Best Buy and Walmart will open their doors at 6 p.m., while J.C. Penney, Kohl's, Macy's Staples, Sears and Target will all open at 8 p.m.

Many retailers will be remaining open for more than 24 hours straight to allow shoppers plenty of time to find the bargains for which they are hunting.

However, not everyone is joining in the trend. Nordstrom, B.J.'s and Costco all said they would not open on Thanksgiving Day so their employees could enjoy the day with their families.

Several stores are also offering online deals for those looking to save money, but choose to stay home.

