Pizza Hut manager allegedly fired for refusing to open restaurant on Thanksgiving

Many stores and restaurants are opening on Thanksgiving day this year, but one Pizza Hut manager in Indiana said he refused to open his restaurant on the holiday.

He told CNN that decision that cost him his job.

Tony Rohr started at Pizza hHut as a cook and worked his way up to being a store manager of the Jackson Boulevard Pizza Hut in Elkhart.

He was told opening on Thanksgiving this year was mandatory so, at a meeting with his superiors, he decided to take a stand.

"I said, 'Why can't we be the company that stands up and says we care about our employees and they can have the day off?'" Rohr said.

Rohr said it wasn't about him.

It was about his employees.

He told his bosses that he would not open the restaurant he managed on Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving and Christmas are the only two days that they're closed in the whole year," Rohr said. "And they're the only two days that those people are guaranteed to have off and spend it with their families."

Rohr said he was told to sign a letter of resignation.

He refused.

Instead he wrote a letter explaining his position to his boss.

He says this is a copy of it.

In the letter he wrote, quote, "I am not quitting. I do not resign. However, i accept that the refusal to comply with this greedy, immoral request means the end of my tenure with this company."

His letter went on to say, quote, "I hope you realize that it's the people at the bottom of the totem pole that make your life possible."

CNN tried contacting Pizza Hut's headquarters but did not hear back.

Meanwhile, Rohr's girlfriend and his family support his actions.

"I was a little shocked," said Rachel Wible, who is Rohr's girlfriend. "I kind of thought something would happen, but I wasn't sure. But I am proud that he did stand up for what he believes in."

Rohr is still unemployed and looking for a new job.

He says it was worth it.

"They're still going to be open. I'm sure they're still going to sell pizza, but I just didn't think it was right," Rohr said.



Local news station WBST said it did speak with one of Rohr's bosses on the phone.

He told the station Rohr was not fired, but he quit.

