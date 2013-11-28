PD: 3 men arrested for illegal drug sales at gas station in Branford

The following photos of George Perrelli and Haris Shah provided by the Branford Police Department

Three men were arrested Wednesday night in Branford at gas station after police said they were selling drugs.

Officers received reports of illegal drug sales at the A Plus Sunoco Gas Station at 700 West Main St. around 8 p.m.



Police said two men, 28-year-old George Perrelli and 33-year-old William Schweizer, both of Branford, were selling drugs to the store clerk, 21-year-old Haris Shah, of East Haven.

Officers seized about 5.87 ounces of packaged marijuana, two types of narcotics and more than $1,100 from Perrelli.

Shah was found to be in possession of more than 32 grams of marijuana and $270, police said.

In total, police said the street value of the drugs seized was $1,500.

Perrelli was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of hallucin more than 4oz marijuana, sale or possession of marijuana/controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of controlled substance and failure to keep prescription drugs in original container.

Shah was arrested and charged with illegal possession of controlled substance, sale or possession of marijuana/controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schweizer received an infraction for possession of marijuana.

Perrelli was released on a $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Dec. 10.

Shah was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Dec. 10.

