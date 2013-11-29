Civilian police dispatchers seen cutting overtime

East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. says he'd like to hire civilian police dispatchers to replace officers as overtime costs soar.

The New Haven Register reports that from August to October, patrolmen worked 777 overtime shifts equal to about $286,000 in pay.

Chief Brent Larrabee has said one driver for overtime costs is the $2.5 million consent decree between the town and the U.S. Department of Justice following the arrests of four officers over racial profiling allegations. The document outlines policies and practices to ensure bias-free policing.

About $900,000 of the cost of the consent decree is for overtime. Officers participating in consent decree training practices are paid a police wage.

In addition, the arrests of several officers and the officers' subsequent decisions to retire also have hampered manpower.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

