Norwich bus crash sends 5 to hospital

A bus crash in Norwich sent five people to the hospital

Norwich police are investigating a crash involving a local bus that sent five people to the hospital for treatment.

The Norwich Bulletin reported the accident happened Friday, shortly after 2 p.m. in the downtown area, between Water and Main Streets. A Southeast Area Transit District bus traveling to the Norwichtown Mall collided with a sport utility vehicle.

Norwich Fire Department Capt. Jim Kurasz told the newspaper that two adults in the SUV and three people riding in the bus were taken to The William W. Backus Hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

Police closed off traffic to investigate the crash and to clear the scene.

