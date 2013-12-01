Amtrak halts NYC-Albany service due to derailment - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Amtrak halts NYC-Albany service due to derailment

By The Associated Press
HARTFORD, CT (AP) -

Amtrak has halted service between New York City and Albany, N.Y., following a fatal Metro-North derailment in New York City.

But Metro-North says service on its New Haven line in Connecticut is not affected by the derailment on its Hudson line in New York City on Sunday. Four people were killed and 63 were injured.

Amtrak spokesman Cliff Cole said Sunday that the rail service is asking passengers to stand by for more information about when service will resume. Amtrak runs along the same rail line where several Metro-North cars derailed.

The Connecticut rail service runs on a line separate from the Hudson line where the trains derailed. It extends from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal.

