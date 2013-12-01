Amtrak halts NYC-Albany service due to derailment

President Barack Obama says his thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of the victims of the fatal train derailment in New York City.

President Barack Obama says his thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of the victims of the fatal train derailment in New York City. The White House issued a statement saying the president

Sunday's crash in the Bronx is the second passenger train derailment in six months for the rail service and presents Metro-North with another problem in what has been a year plagued by safety issues.

Sunday's crash in the Bronx is the second passenger train derailment in six months for the rail service and presents Metro-North with another problem in what has been a year plagued by safety issues. On

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has set up a family center for those seeking the status of loved ones who may have been aboard a train that derailed en route to New York City.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has set up a family center for those seeking the status of loved ones who may have been aboard a train that derailed en route to New York City. The Metro-North

Amtrak has halted service between New York City and Albany, N.Y., following a fatal Metro-North derailment in New York City.

But Metro-North says service on its New Haven line in Connecticut is not affected by the derailment on its Hudson line in New York City on Sunday. Four people were killed and 63 were injured.

Amtrak spokesman Cliff Cole said Sunday that the rail service is asking passengers to stand by for more information about when service will resume. Amtrak runs along the same rail line where several Metro-North cars derailed.

The Connecticut rail service runs on a line separate from the Hudson line where the trains derailed. It extends from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.