Obama offers prayers to NYC train victim families

Sunday's crash in the Bronx is the second passenger train derailment in six months for the rail service and presents Metro-North with another problem in what has been a year plagued by safety issues.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has set up a family center for those seeking the status of loved ones who may have been aboard a train that derailed en route to New York City.

President Barack Obama says his thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of the victims of the fatal train derailment in New York City.

The White House issued a statement saying the president was briefed on the accident Sunday morning.

The White House says Obama will continue to stay in touch with New York officials throughout the day.

Officials say a Metro-North passenger train derailed on a curved section of track in the Bronx on Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring 63 others.

