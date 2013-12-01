Obama offers prayers to NYC train victim families - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Obama offers prayers to NYC train victim families

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Barack Obama says his thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of the victims of the fatal train derailment in New York City.

The White House issued a statement saying the president was briefed on the accident Sunday morning.

The White House says Obama will continue to stay in touch with New York officials throughout the day.

Officials say a Metro-North passenger train derailed on a curved section of track in the Bronx on Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring 63 others.

