Blumenthal seeks expedited probe into derailment

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has set up a family center for those seeking the status of loved ones who may have been aboard a train that derailed en route to New York City.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has called on federal officials to conduct an expedited investigation of the fatal derailment of a Metro-North passenger train.

The Connecticut Democrat said Sunday he contacted Deborah Hersman, chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board, and urged an expedited probe into the derailment in the Bronx that killed 4 and injured more than 60.

A spokesman for the agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Blumenthal is a member of the subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety and Security.

He said Metro-North must confront questions about adequacy of equipment, tracks and maintenance and repair practices.

