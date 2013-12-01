Governor's residence open for holidays

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's official residence in Hartford will be decorated and open to the public for the holidays.

A three-day open house is planned at the home, at 990 Prospect Ave. in Hartford. It's set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Malloy said Connecticut businesses and organizations have donated the decorations. Malloy's family decorations also will be on display.

There is no admittance fee and tickets are not needed. About 30 volunteer docents will provide tours of the handicapped accessible home. Some of the docents have volunteered for more than 20 years.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy. Live entertainment is also planned.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.