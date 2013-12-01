UNH to test pot for contaminants

The University of New Haven is developing a new process for identifying mold, bacteria and other contaminants in marijuana by using DNA profiling and analysis.

Contaminated pot has become a concern across the country as states work to regulate marijuana. Twenty states and Washington, D.C., now allow the use of medical marijuana, and Washington state and Colorado have legalized recreational pot use.

Some states already have regulations requiring contaminant testing and other states are doing the same, spawning a new marijuana testing industry.

University of New Haven associate professor Heather Miller Coyle says the plan is to develop a new testing process by next summer that would make it easier and quicker for labs across the country to identify contaminants. The method involves developing DNA profiles of contaminants.

