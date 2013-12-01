Metro-North accident record has been improving

The number of Metro-North train accidents has improved during the past decade, but this year will have the first annual increase since 2010 to 2011.

According to a Federal Railroad Administration database, the number of train accidents peaked at 40 in 2005 but fell to 15 in 2010 and six in 2012.

Train accident injuries, however, are far higher this year than any in the past 10. Through August, 123 people were injured in Metro-North train accidents. Before this year, the highest number was seven in 2007.

Metro-North derailments peaked at seven in 2006, but dropped to five in 2011. There were three last year and three through August of this year.

On Sunday, a Metro-North train derailed in New York City, killing four people and injuring more than 60.

