2 men arrested for involvement in New London home invasion

The following photos of Marcus Delgado and Jaden Alvarez were provided by the New London Police Department.

Two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion where a 91-year-old New London man was threatened with a stun gun, police said.

An unidentified man was at his home on Pacific Street Wednesday morning when he heard a knock at his front door. Police said he did not see anyone outside his door.

A short time later, two men wearing dark clothing and ski masks were in the man's home, police said.

The suspects demanded money and valuables before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

During the attack, police said one of the suspects held the stun gun to the man's neck and threatened to hurt him.

On Saturday, 19-year-old Marcus Delgado and 20-year-old Jaden Alvarez were arrested and charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of first-degree burglary.

Police said Delgado and Alvarez were wanted in connection with several home invasions and burglaries in the surrounding area.



Police said Delgado was arrested while watching a movie at Waterford Regal Cinemas.

Both men are expected to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday.



Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.