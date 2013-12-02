Kara’s Cure: Hemp Seeds

Get more information on Ana Zeller at her website: Practical Nutrition!

Chocolate Hemp Energy Bites:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup almond butter (or other nut butter)

• 10 pitted dates

• 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

• 1/2 cup hemp seeds

• 2 T cacao or cocoa powder

• 2T coconut oil



Directions:

1. Soak dates in water for 10 minutes. Then add the dates

to your food processor with your peanut butter and blend

until combined.

2. Add in coconut flakes, hemp seeds, cacao powder and

coconut oil and process until everything is blended.

3. Form into small balls. If they are too soft stick them in

the freezer for 10-20 minutes. Roll in extra hemp seeds for

decoration

** Add cinnamon, dried fruit (like mango), or sunflower

seed butter to vary the taste and nutrition of your hemp

bites! Adding protein powder is an easy way to increase

protein.

Consider boosting the nutrition of your "everyday food" by

adding hemp seeds to hummus, into salad dressings,

pasta sauces, in salsa, on top of yogurt or granola, and in

smoothies for a creamy consistency!

