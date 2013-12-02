Holiday Treats with The Candy Jar

Head over to The Candy Jar in Newington for more great holiday treats!



Fruit & Cream filled chocolate dessert cups

Chocolate Cups

Your desired chocolate: Milk, Dark, White

Small balloons (3 - 4 inches)

Cookie sheet with lined with parchment

¨ Melt chocolate with double boiler or in microwave

¨ Take the balloon and dip ½ to ¾ way into melted chocolate and then place on the parchment paper and let dry

¨ When dry pop the and remove the balloon

Filling

Heavy whipping cream 1 - 2 cups

Powdered sugar 2 -4 tbsp

Vanilla 1 - 2 tsp

Your favorite fruit mix cut into pieces, mixed with 2 tbsp sugar or agave (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, kiwi, bananas, etc)

¨ Whip cream for 1 minute

¨ Add powdered sugar & vanilla

¨ Whip till soft peaks form

To Assemble

¨ Spoon cream into chocolate shells

¨ Place fruit on top of cream

¨ Drizzle some of the liquid from the fruit on top