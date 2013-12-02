Holiday Treats with The Candy Jar

Head over to The Candy Jar in Newington for more great holiday treats!
Fruit & Cream filled chocolate dessert cups
Chocolate Cups
Your desired chocolate: Milk, Dark, White
Small balloons (3 - 4 inches)
Cookie sheet with lined with parchment
¨ Melt chocolate with double boiler or in microwave
¨ Take the balloon and dip ½ to ¾ way into melted chocolate and then place on the parchment paper and let dry
¨ When dry pop the and remove the balloon
Filling
Heavy whipping cream 1 - 2 cups
Powdered sugar 2 -4 tbsp
Vanilla 1 - 2 tsp
Your favorite fruit mix cut into pieces, mixed with 2 tbsp sugar or agave (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, kiwi, bananas, etc)
¨ Whip cream for 1 minute
¨ Add powdered sugar & vanilla
¨ Whip till soft peaks form
To Assemble
¨ Spoon cream into chocolate shells
¨ Place fruit on top of cream
¨ Drizzle some of the liquid from the fruit on top