Crash closes intersection in Meriden

Meriden police said an early morning crash has closed the intersection of West Main Street and Lewis Avenue.

Officers said the crash, involving two vehicles, caused of the vehicles to flip onto its side.

Firefighters needed to cut off the windshield of the vehicle on its side to help remove the driver.

That person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle did not appear injured.

Officials said the intersection will be closed as they worked to remove the vehicles and investigate the cause of the crash.

