New Fairfield man acquitted in wife's shooting death

A 64-year-old Connecticut man who said he fatally shot his wife in self-defense has been found innocent of manslaughter charges.

A Danbury Superior Court jury acquitted Robert Bell of New Fairfield of all charges and he was freed Tuesday after spending the past year detained on bail.

Bell testified that he shot his wife of 21 years, Svetlana, at their home on Dec. 8, 2012, when she charged at him with a knife. Their teenage daughter also testified and corroborated her father's story.

Bell's lawyer, John R. Gulash, says Svetlana Bell became enraged during a family conversation. He says Bell was a certified firearms instructor and often carried a handgun in a pocket holster, including the day of the shooting.

Gulash says Bell planned to spend Tuesday evening with relatives.

