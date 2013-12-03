Massachusetts prosecutors allege Hernandez girlfriend lied

Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of former New England Patriots NFL football tight end Aaron Hernandez, arrives at Attleboro District Courtroom, on July 24. (AP Photo/Bizuayehu Tesfaye)

Prosecutors say the girlfriend of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez lied to a grand jury nearly 30 times, including saying she could not recall where she left a large box Hernandez allegedly told her to dispose of.

The Herald News reports that prosecutors made the accusation in a document filed in Fall River Superior Court on Monday explaining a perjury charge against Shayanna Jenkins.

Jenkins has pleaded not guilty and her attorney has accused prosecutors of overreaching. A message was left with her Tuesday.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the killing of Odin Lloyd, who was dating Jenkins' sister. He is being held without bail.

Prosecutors also say they believe Jenkins lied when she said she couldn't remember conversations about Lloyd's murder that she had with Hernandez.

Information from: The (Fall River, Mass.) Herald News, http://www.heraldnews.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.