Suspicious package investigated at Bloomfield home

A suspicious package with wires attached to it was found at a Bloomfield home Tuesday afternoon.

Bloomfield Police said they responded to the home on Wade Avenue after the landlord located the package on an enclosed porch and then thrown it on the front lawn after discovering the wires.

The landlord was unaware of how the package had arrived at the home.

The Hartford Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined the package to be of no threat.

Anyone with any information on the package is asked to contact Bloomfield Police at 860-242-5151.

