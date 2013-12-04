Fire damages Bristol convenience store

A fire late Tuesday night in Bristol damaged a convenience store and two neighboring businesses.

Bristol police said they were called to the Star 7 Convenience Store on Stafford Avenue around 10 p.m. after a burglar alarm was activated.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from the store.

Officers were able to evacuate the adjacent businesses and the apartments on the upper floor.

Fire crews responded and extinguished the fire but not before it caused extensive damage to the convenience store. Officials said the neighboring businesses also suffered some damage, but residents of the apartments were allowed to return home after the fire was fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.

