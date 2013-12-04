Holiday House Tour at the Mark Twain House

The Friends of The Mark Twain House & Museum 33rd Annual Holiday House Tour

Sunday, December 8, 11:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m.

The tour takes about three hours and requires some driving, but all the houses are not far from one another.

This year's homes are:

-Katharine Hepburn Home, 201 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford

-Joan and Albert Hurwit, 1076 Prospect Ave, Hartford

-Tomas Nenortas, 70 North Beacon Street, Hartford

-Lisa and Joseph Curran, 285 North Quaker Lane, West Hartford

-The Isham-Terry House, 211 High Street, Hartford (Connecticut Landmarks)

-Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave, Hartford