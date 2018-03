Holiday Lights



Lake Compounce will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Nights November 29th through December 22nd.

5-9pm on Fridays and 4-9pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Plunge for Sandy Hook

Sunday, December 8

8:00am Registration

10-12pm Take the Plunge

12-2:30pm After Plunge Party

At Lake Compounce Family Theme Park

To Register, click here!

or Email: scummings@kickball.com

Phone: 203-525-7069 – Sean Cummings