First dog Sunny overwhelms little girl

The first dogs are a big part of the First Family's holiday celebration.

Bo and new pooch sunny also delight White House visitors when they make appearances in the fur.

But Sunny got a little too excited at a holiday event Wednesday.

It seems First Lady Michelle Obama was holding Sunny's leash, when the frisky canine jumped up to greet a little girl.

The girl stepped back, tripped and took a tumble in the process.

Mrs. Obama quickly made sure the child was okay.

The little girl was no worse for wear and continued on with the Christmas event.



© 2013 Cable News Network .Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.