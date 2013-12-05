Torrington man arrested for possession of child porn

A Torrington man has been arrested by police after he was found to be in possession of and viewing child pornography.

Torrington police said they took 50-year-old Michael Sykes into custody Wednesday after it was discovered that he was viewing and possessing child pornography in his Prospect Street apartment.

Officers have charged Sykes with first-degree possession of child pornography, importing child pornography, promoting a minor in an obscene performance and obscenity.

Sykes is being held on a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in Bantam Superior Court on Thursday.

